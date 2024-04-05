Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 132 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares in the company, valued at $110,694,166,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock valued at $963,239,758. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $161.26. 650,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,681. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $191.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

