Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.15% of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 720,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. 524,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,040. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.