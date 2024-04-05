Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,976 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,976 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 2,089,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

