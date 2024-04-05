Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.35. 1,688,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

