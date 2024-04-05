Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,247. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

