Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $14,483,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $101.08. 34,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

