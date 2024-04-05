Private Trust Co. NA Sells 106 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.26. The stock had a trading volume of 102,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,626. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

