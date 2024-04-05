Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 573 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.