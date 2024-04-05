Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $487.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $558.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.89. The company has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

