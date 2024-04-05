ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $983.71 and last traded at $983.71. 302,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,208,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $953.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $946.16 and its 200-day moving average is $765.70. The stock has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

