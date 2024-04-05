Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $58.97. Approximately 1,957,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,999,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,535 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

