Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $58.97. 1,957,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,999,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,535. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 200.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Roku by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Roku by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Roku by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 109.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

