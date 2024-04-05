ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 3.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $983.71 and last traded at $983.71. 302,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,208,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $953.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $946.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

