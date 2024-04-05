HSBC Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $17.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HSBC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLO. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

