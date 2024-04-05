Portal (IOU) Price Tops $1.60 (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $129,785.51 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Portal (IOU) has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Portal (IOU) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.62196816 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $130,864.82 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal (IOU) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portal (IOU) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portal (IOU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portal (IOU) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.