Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $10.43 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $10.43 or 0.00015416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $450.36 million and $46.94 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

