The GEO Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 21,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 183% compared to the typical volume of 7,478 call options.

GEO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,021,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

