Investors Buy Large Volume of Shockwave Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,854 call options on the company. This is an increase of 424% compared to the typical volume of 736 call options.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.67. 8,497,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,255. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.00. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,559. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,763,000 after acquiring an additional 664,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shockwave Medical

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.