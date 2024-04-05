Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Hits $4,869.43

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $4,869.43 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.52 or 0.04882698 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00066975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00025322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,704,666,803 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,082,181 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

