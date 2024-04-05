Grin Price Hits $0.0574 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $175,861.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,709.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $668.01 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00143691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00191027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.