Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 557 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 7,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $407.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.94 and its 200 day moving average is $381.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

