Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $518,213.68 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $518,213.68 and approximately $150.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007906 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014175 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00021279 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,754.63 or 1.00113109 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011446 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00125611 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “SEELEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.