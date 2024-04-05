CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.07 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $59.30 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00021279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,754.63 or 1.00113109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011446 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00125611 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07309696 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,910,154.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.