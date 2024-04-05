Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

