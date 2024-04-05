Private Trust Co. NA Buys 25 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.50. The company had a trading volume of 82,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,124. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $308.26 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

