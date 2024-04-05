Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.09 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

