Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

