Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $318,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $295.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

