Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 9.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

