Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $19.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

