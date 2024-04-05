Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 28,860 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 647.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TLT opened at $91.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.