Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.