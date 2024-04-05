Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,344 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $50.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

