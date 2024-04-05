Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 3,213 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

