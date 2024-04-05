Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $72.90. Block shares last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 2,371,448 shares.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Block Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 83.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 106,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.