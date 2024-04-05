Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. 1,665,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

