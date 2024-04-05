Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 193 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,628,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,270,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,942,000 after buying an additional 950,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,400,000 after buying an additional 2,194,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. 7,984,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,651,252. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.