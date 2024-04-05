Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 155 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.41. The stock had a trading volume of 156,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

