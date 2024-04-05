Guggenheim Cuts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $15.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

RCM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 229,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.