Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target Lowered to $25.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.

DCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 27,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

