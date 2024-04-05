California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) PT Lowered to $23.50

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.50 to $23.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

California BanCorp Price Performance

CALB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at California BanCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

In other news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $63,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $495,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in California BanCorp by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in California BanCorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in California BanCorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

