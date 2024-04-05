SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,877,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,785. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

