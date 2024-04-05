HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Scotiabank

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.36.

HUBS stock traded up $21.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $679.64. The company had a trading volume of 221,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.76 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $390.22 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

