UBS Group Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $49.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 1,688,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,634,202. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,658,000 after buying an additional 2,642,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.