AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised shares of AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.58.

TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.56. 27,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,586. The company has a market cap of C$546.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$73,440.00. In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$73,440.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

