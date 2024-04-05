Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$74.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$67.70. The company had a trading volume of 383,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.42. The firm has a market cap of C$63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8183633 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

