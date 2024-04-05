Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$120.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama stock traded up C$3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$113.76. 162,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.62. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$80.81 and a twelve month high of C$114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

