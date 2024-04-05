Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.35.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,402. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$48.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0372272 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

