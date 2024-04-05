BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.8 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BB opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.75.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BlackBerry
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 314,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
