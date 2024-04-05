BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.8 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.

Shares of BB opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 314,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

