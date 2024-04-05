Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

About Dollarama

Shares of Dollarama stock traded up C$3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$80.81 and a 52 week high of C$114.07. The stock has a market cap of C$31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.62.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

